CANNONSBURG Students in the Boyd County district will return to in-person classes Oct. 12 under schedules devised amid pandemic conditions.
The return date had been anticipated since Superintendent Bill Boblett recommended it last week, and the Boyd board of education made the decision final Tuesday.
Middle-school and high-school students will return under a hybrid schedule, called an A/B schedule — those on the A schedule will attend in person Monday and Tuesday and those on the B schedule will go Thursday and Friday; all will get virtual instruction on Wednesday and the days they are not in the building.
The hybrid schedule decreases the number of students in the building, making social distance precautions more feasible.
Elementary students will attend in person Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with Wednesday being a virtual instruction day for all.
The district will continue to offer an all-virtual option for families that want it.
The board, which in late August had opted to remain on all-virtual instruction until Nov. 5, made the change despite requests from some teachers to keep the November date.
“This was not an easy decision. We have to get our kids back in school and move forward and hope and pray for the best,” board chair Linda Day said. Another two weeks would have made little difference in safety because the district is taking proper precautions, she said.
Waiting until Nov. 5 would have been better because there remains a chance schools will have to be closed again if COVID-19 cases spike, according to Boyd County High School teacher Carly Baldwin. Shifting back and forth would cause student anxiety and impair teaching efficiency, she said.
Also, in-person classes will consume excessive time in cleaning and other pandemic-related chores, according to Baldwin.
The Boyd Education Association, a professional association that represents most teachers in the district, supports the Oct. 12 return date, BEA president Melissa Salyers said. Most teachers are scared but ready to go back, she said.
Teachers will handle the return, Baldwin said. “We teach kids. That won’t change.”
A recent state-issued color-coded guide to assist districts to know if they should close again calls for mandatory shutdown if cases in the county rise above 25 per 100,000 people.
Boyd County’s rate Monday was 12.5 cases per 100,000, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
That is lower than the 15% rate reported Sept. 22 by the cabinet.