CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Board of Elections decided Monday to have eight polling stations for the general election.
The board also ironed out details regarding early voting and drop boxes for absentee voting as well. Due to the absence of a member of the board, numbers of machines and polling stations have not been finalized.
Polling stations on Election Day, Nov. 3, will be in Durbin, the Boyd County Community and Arts Center, Boyd County Middle School, Poage Elementary School, a fire station, Charles Russell, Fairview High School and the Catlettsburg Senior Center.
Like on the primary election day, voters will not be tied to their precincts and may cast their ballots in any polling station as long as they are registered to vote.
The end date for registration is Oct. 5.
Absentee ballots, which are seeing unprecedented numbers nationally due to the pandemic, are being put together this week ready for mailing. Drop-off box locations at the clerk’s office in Catlettsburg and satellite offices in Ashland and at the KYOVA Mall will be available to receive absentee ballots by Sept. 21.
Absentee ballots can be requested until Oct. 9, at which point they will only be issued in the event of a medical emergency.
If a voter doesn’t have an absentee ballot by Oct. 28, they’ll have to call and cancel it in order to vote in the general in person.
Early voting will be held at the Boyd County Fiscal Court House, starting Oct. 13. Voting will occur during normal business hours Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturdays — Oct. 17, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 — will also have early voting at the same location from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Board of Elections will meet again Sept. 28 to finalize the number of machines and poll workers required for the general election.
(606) 326-2653 |