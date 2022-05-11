The Boyd County Board of Education conducted a special meeting to interview architects.
The board spent about two and a half hours with three different architecture firms Monday to hear their design plans and ideas, said Superintendent Bill Boblett.
The plans are for two major projects on the district's plans. Cannonsburg Elementary is set to receive a significant renovation and modernization. The Boyd County Career and Technical Center is to be upgraded and moved to the same piece of property the high school building sits on, said Boblett.
The projects have been at the top of the district's facilities plan for some time, but the financing has been the hold-up. Cannonsburg Elementary School received a grant of just more than $7 million last June. Due to a clerical error and confusion among state government officials, the grant was delayed. It would need to be funded through the state legislature rather than the original source.
An offer of assistance for $10 million for BCCTEC was also on the table through the legislature. Boyd County was one of the districts that did not receive the grant in the first round last year, so they were to be funded through the state budget.
However, the funding was touch and go throughout the General Assembly's legislative session. The funding was not listed in all of the various budgets floating through the session. This had Boblett, along with other district superintendents on those lists, concerned.
The final version of the budget which passed through Frankfort was sent to the Secretary of State on April 13 and includes offers of assistance for a number of schools across the state.
Cannonsburg Elementary is listed with an offer of $11,477,300. BCCTEC is allotted $10 million. The district will also evaluate its bonding potential to add to the funding for the projects.
HVAC, flooring and restroom upgrades are a part of the list of to-do's for Cannonsburg, according to Boblett. He said they hope to add more lighting and windows for students to be able to see what's going on in the building. Boblett hopes a kitchen upgrade is in the school's future.
Safety upgrades are a big concern for the school. During drop-off and pick-up times cars are lined up down Midland Trail. The district is looking to help solve the issue and create better flow and safety for students. They will also add a new facade to the building, he said.
The technical center will be set beside the high school with the hopes of having a connection to the high school building, said Boblett. He said the idea is to tuck it into the area beside faculty parking, which is opposite the road up to the campus.
It will allow for safety as well as traffic to continue to flow properly, Boblett said. The building will be able to handle equipment upgrades and possible expansion of programs, Boblett said previously.
Each of the three firms presented its ideas, asked questions of the board and they were asked questions by the board as well, said Boblett. He said many great questions were posed Monday evening.
Summit Architecture, RossTarrant Architects and Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects each pitched their ideas.
"All three firms are committed to communication with the board, communication with the staff, involving the staff in the design process, involving students in the design process." said Boblett.
Boblett said it was a great evening, and all three firms were wonderful. The board has yet to make a decision. Boblett expects a decision to be made by the end of the month.
The district also has a request for proposals for construction management, which closes in the next week. Boblett said they are hopeful to get both the construction manager and architect on board, and begin the planning process soon.