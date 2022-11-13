The Heisman Trophy Trust announced school winners, including a pair of Boyd County students, for the Heisman High School Scholarship earlier this month.
Trey Holbrook and Katelyn Justice were announced as Boyd County's school winners on Nov. 2.
School winners will continue on for the chance to become state winners, national finalists or national winners.
State winners receive a $1,000 college scholarship. National finalists get a $2,000 college scholarship. Male and female National winners will each earn a $10,000 college scholarships.
To be eligible, students must be graduating in 2023, have a cumulative weighted high school grade point average of 3.0 or better, participate in at least one sport recognized by the International Olympic Committee, the Paralympic Games and/or the National Federation of State High School Association and be a leader in his or her school and community.