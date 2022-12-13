CATLETTSBURG Boyd County Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Lake issued a press release Monday evening warning citizens of a scheme in which perpetrators pose as the sheriff’s department in an effort to collect money.
In the release, Lake advises that people are receiving phone calls from subjects impersonating law enforcement, going as far to use online technology to have the sheriff’s department phone number show up on caller ID.
Lake wrote that the scammer tells those they target that they are in contempt of court for failing to appear for jury duty — and in order to avoid an arrest warrant, fines must be paid up front, over the phone.
Lake instructs the public to not always trust ID caller information, and to dial back the sheriff’s department on your own to verify any inquiries the department may have before you freely give out personal information or money.