WESTWOOD An Ashland man is facing trafficking, possession and DUI charges after the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department arrested him on Main Street in Westwood on Friday night.
Matt Toler, of Ashland, is facing charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods.
Toler possessed about 26 grams of a drug consistent with Gray Death — which is a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.
The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit handled the traffic stop and arrest, said the sheriff.