Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods said his deputies will not be providing security for country music act Corey Smith.
“I am adamantly opposed to anyone coming to Boyd County promoting antilaw enforcement rhetoric and sentiment,” Woods said. “I was informed about this in late December and I said I would not be providing security.”
Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley expressed his displeasure as well, stating he was disappointed an artist would write a song against the police.
The song at the center of the controversy was written about a 2003 road block in which Smith was arrested for disorderly conduct. The charges were subsequently thrown out. Since penning the song, it has met it’s fair share of controversy — a venue in Chattanooga,
Tennessee, pulled the plug on his set when he performed it in 2011.
Smith has gone on to state publicly he is friends with many officers and does not think all law enforcement is bad. In an email exchange between Woods and Boyd County Tourism Director Andrew Steele dated Dec. 28, Steele let the Sheriff know about Smith’s song. Woods replied then stating his deputies would not provide security.
Steele said in an interview Thursday he has assurances from Smith’s agent that the artist has retired the song from his live music repertoire and will not perform it in Boyd County. Steele said at the time Smith was booked, he was unaware of the artist’s discography and was working through a third-party booking agency.
“I am in no way against law enforcement,” Steele said. “I love our law enforcement and our Kentucky officers are amazing. When we booked this show, I never thought we’d have all these problems.”
When told by The Daily Independent Smith would not be performing the song per Steele’s statement, Woods said he “appreciates that, but I would prefer if he didn’t come at all.”
At the time of the December email exchange, Steele said Smith was already booked and a cancellation would have resulted in lost money for the artist, for the booking agency and Boyd County Tourism.
“I’m basically stuck in between a rock and hard place,” he said. “There’s been some back lash for him coming that I thought had died down now, but evidently it hasn’t.”
Woods said he brought up his concerns to Judge-Executive Eric Chaney, saying the judge told him “that ain’t going to happen,” regarding Smith’s performing in the county.
Chaney denied making that statement, but did say he brought his concerns to the Boyd County Tourism Board. He said the fiscal court owns and controls the building and rents it out to other organizations for events, but does not have anything to do with the bookings.
In this case, Boyd County Tourism rented out the building for a “Third Thursday” concert series, consisting of three acts in January, February and March respectively.
“The Fiscal Court can’t control who they (Boyd Tourism) book for acts,” he said. “Boyd County Tourism is a completely separate entity to the fiscal court. The only thing we do is appoint its board. They do not receive a dime from the fiscal court, they are fully funded through the hotel tax.”
With the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department not providing security for the event, Wheeler said the tourism board is looking into finding a private security firm staffed by local off-duty police officers.
“We want to support law enforcement any way we can,” he said. “That’s why we always want to work with our sheriff’s department first. We want to pay them overtime and give them and their family free tickets for the event.”
