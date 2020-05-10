CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office drive-thru will be reopened today in order to collect property taxes, according to Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods.
Property taxes are due Friday, May 15, in order to avoid becoming delinquent. After Friday, all tax bills will have to be paid at the Boyd County Clerk’s Office with added late penalties, according to Woods.
Hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Woods said. The drive-thru will be open for other business as well, Woods added.
Tax bills can also be paid online or in the mail, with a postmark of May 15.