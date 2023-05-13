SOUTH POINT An Ohio woman was arrested and more than 100 grams of methamphetamine were confiscated following a tip from the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department.
According to a press release by Prosecutor Brigham Anderson, investigators with the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office alerted the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crime Task Force claiming a female in the South Point area was trafficking.
On Tuesday, Ohio authorities along with task force members served a search warrant on Thelma V. Walters, 40, of South Point.
During the search of an apartment on Township Road, officers seized 125 grams of methamphetamine and 22 grams of fentanyl.
Walters was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking in methamphetamine in the presence of a child and one count of trafficking fentanyl.
Anderson and the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crime Task Force extended a thank you to Boyd County Sheriff Jamie Reihs.