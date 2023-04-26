RUSH ATV and noise complaints were comparatively low over the weekend at one of the largest events of the year at Rush Off-Road.
According to Boyd County Sheriff Jamie Reihs, the weekend saw only four medical calls and a handful of tickets during the Anniversary Bash.
Park owner E.B. Lowman III said it was “a great weekend from top to bottom with fun races and people from all over the USA, from Maine to California to Florida, literally.”
Reihs attributed the relatively smooth weekend to the cooperation of Rush Off-Road in handing out copies of state law regarding ATVs and UTVs on roadways and the county noise ordinance as well as having seven deputies patrolling the areas of Trace Road, State Route 854 and Four Mile Road.
Lowman said he has always been willing to cooperate with the sheriff’s office, so when Reihs reached out ahead of the event to plan, he was on board.
John Hood, who lives roughly a mile from the entrance of the park on Four Mile Road, said the weekend was quieter than past Anniversary Bashes.
“I think it was a little bit quieter than years past and we didn’t have any problem with them riding up and down the road,” he said. “We had a deputy posted by my mailbox and I think that kept things calm.”
Hood said his biggest complaint was the narrowness of the road, which large trucks navigate with trailers of side-by-sides.
“This road is too narrow and, since they repaved it, that drop-off will skin the nose off your car,” he said.
Reihs said one way he was able to reduce the number of side-by-sides illegally driving on roadways was by stopping them, ticketing them, and then requiring the rider to get their trailer from the park and pick the vehicles up.
“We weren’t just ticketing them and letting them ride away,” he said. “You got to think about it — there’s no cell phone service out there, so you they had to find a way to communicate with someone in the park to get their trailer. Then there were a lot of vehicles up there to move the trailer around, so it was an ordeal.”
Reihs said the couple stopped were from Indiana. They waited 35 minutes on the side of the road before they were able to get their trailer to tow their side-by-side back to the park.
“I think it was that type of out-of-the-box thinking that really helped,” Reihs said.
Aside from a couple of tickets, Reihs said he didn’t receive any additional calls stemming from the park.
Lowman said he hopes the weekend and the continual work with the sheriff’s office will help build relations with neighbors, who have historically complained about the noise and ATVs riding on roads.
“Our neighbors are important to us and we want to be good neighbors to them,” he said. “Weekends like this are a huge win for Boyd County economically, but we also want to be good to the folks living next to us.”
With a new entrance off South Big Run in the cards, Lowman said that will hopefully alleviate the traffic off Four Mile when it opens. However, he noted the processes that entrance has to go through — which is being constructed with a $4 million federal grant — will take a while.
“When you’re dealing with the federal government, there’s a process to it,” he said. “I hope once we open up down there, it will be better for everyone.”