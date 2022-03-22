CANNONSBURG Michael Trout, a senior at Boyd County High School, saved a fellow student’s life.
Trout sat down next to friends at the start of class when a commotion broke out. He expected to turn to see a fight. Instead, he saw a classmate pacing and choking.
As others in the room began to panic, Trout kept calm and administered the Heimlich maneuver.
Trout said he grabbed his classmate from behind and “got him cleared up.” Trout explains the situation as if there’s nothing extraordinary about what he did for his classmate.
“I mean, he asked for more breakfast afterwards,” said Trout of the student with a small shrug.
When asked how he stayed calm, Trout said keeping cool is key in an emergency situation.
“Take a breath and stay calm. If you freak out, things are going to go bad. If you stay calm, that’s a key factor to getting everything back to normal,” said Trout.
The Boyd County Board of Education recognized Trout Tuesday night with a Certificate of Merit presented by Superintendent Bill Boblett and District Administrator Matt Spade.
“I didn’t need all this,” said Trout. “Most people that do amazing things every day don’t get recognized.”
He said just a handshake would have been fine, but he’s appreciative of the board nonetheless.
“It makes me feel good, I don’t see why it wouldn’t, that they’re able to recognize a great thing and show their appreciation,” said Trout.
The incident took place on a Tuesday at Boyd County High School, according to an email read by Spade during the board meeting. The email was from BCHS health service assistant Tammy Thornton to Principal Tom Holbrook after hearing what had happened.
“I am so proud of Michael,” the email read. “I had him come to my office and gave him a hug from (the choking student’s mom) and I and told him how proud I was of him. He was very humble about it. I told him what he did was life-saving.”
After Spade finished reading the email, Boblett presented Trout with a certificate and shared with the crowd Trout plans to join the U.S. Marines as a combat engineer.
“We’re so very proud of Michael,” said Boblett. “He’s going to represent our country and represent our school.”
Trout will head to boot camp in June.
“I chose the United States Marine Corps because it’s the best fighting force in the world and really I looked at it as the best option to defend and serve my country,” said Trout.
He explained that he loves his country and the people, and he has chosen to defend the country and the people he loves.
As he explained his choice, his recruiter, Sgt. Kenny Essen, stood next to him. Essen was present not only as a support to Trout, but led the board and attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance. The pledge followed a moment of silence in honor of Cpl. Jacob Moore, a Boyd County graduate and Marine who lost his life in a crash Friday during a NATO exercise.