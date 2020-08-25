SUMMIT Boyd County schools will extend virtual-only classes through the first nine-week grading period, the district's board of education agreed Tuesday.
That will keep students away from face-to-face classes for more than two months longer than the delay requested by Gov. Andy Beshear, who asked schools to hold off on the return to class until at least Sept. 28 to minimize the risk that the student to student contact would increase the number of COVID-19 cases.
The four members of the board present at the meeting, which was held virtually, voted unanimously to approve the delay.
The delay followed the recommendation of a faculty and staff committee that the extended delay would provide consistency in instruction. They based the contention on the uncertainty that schools will be able to stay open once in-person classes start.
A significant virus outbreak could trigger another shutdown, they reasoned.
The board cast their votes after 13 members of the ad hoc reopening committee all recommended the additional delay.
"Nine weeks is the way to go just for continuity," Boyd County High School principal Tom Holbrook said. An earlier return would leave students, teachers and parents vulnerable to disruption if schools ended up closed again, he said.
It will assist parents in making child care arrangements and teachers because virtual teaching methods differ from in-person classes, he said.
The nine weeks gives teachers and students the chance to "work out the kinks" with technology and develop good habits, Boyd County Middle School teacher Lora Parsons said.
Very young children could undergo additional separation anxiety if school started and then closed and started again later, preschool teacher Melanie Kelley said.
The board did not rule out an earlier return if pandemic conditions ease up sufficiently.
The move sets the return to in-person classes for Nov. 5, although that date could be tweaked, Superintendent Bill Boblett said.