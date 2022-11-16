SUMMIT Boyd County Public Schools will move to non-traditional instruction (NTI) for the remainder of this week, Superintendent Bill Boblett announced on Wednesday, because of an increasing number of student and staff absences due to illness.
Schools in the district will be closed Thursday and Friday. The district is already scheduled to be closed next week (Nov. 21-25) for Thanksgiving break.
"Placing our district on NTI will hopefully allow students and staff time to recover from the various illnesses that have taken place over the last several days," Boblett wrote in a letter to families. "Our custodial/transportation staff will also be able to perform additional cleaning over the next several days in an effort to fully sanitize our facilities and buses. We ask for parents to take this time to please clean/sanitize all school items including backpacks, coats, lunch boxes, etc."
Summit Daycare will be open Nov. 17-18 and Nov. 21-22 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be closed the remainder of next week, Nov. 23-25 for Thanksgiving break.
Boblett reminded parents to send breakfast and lunch with their children on the above dates.
"We hope that everyone has a wonderful Thanksgiving break and we are looking forward to seeing everyone return on Monday, Nov. 28," Boblett wrote.