SUMMIT Boyd County Superintendent Bill Boblett released a public notice on Wednesday announcing that Boyd County schools will be closed Thursday and Friday due to illness.
In the notice, Boblett says the decision was made due to an increasing number of illness in not just the students, but among staff as well.
Boblett's secretary, Carolyn Chaney, verified to The Daily Independent that although there were student absences, a large number of staff are falling under the weather.
Boblett wrote that the remainder of the week off would give custodial staff time to sanitize and allot time for those sick to rest and recover.
In place of in-school instruction, students will migrate to Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI).