FRANKFORT A Boyd County teacher has been appointed to the state board responsible for issuing and renewing certification for teachers and for making decisions about teachers accused of misconduct.
Melissa Salyers, who teaches gifted education for the Boyd County district, is one of 15 teachers newly appointed to the board.
The board was recently overhauled by Gov. Andy Beshear via executive order. Beshear appointed all-new members.
Salyers is one of three new members representing elementary teachers.
The board also includes the secretary of education and workforce development as an ex officio voting member. It removes the commissioner of education and makes the commissioner executive secretary.
The board’s all-educator membership makes it better able to do its job, Salyers said. Her appointment means a voice for eastern Kentucky, important because teachers in the region face different and sometimes more challenging conditions than those in more prosperous areas of the state, she said.
Since the board makes decision on misconduct issues — often requiring accused teachers to surrender credentials, undergo remedial action or other penalties, it is important to have members who understand conditions under which teachers work, she said.
At the same time, board members have to uphold the standards of the profession, she said.
“I will have no problem making the tough decisions because I want what’s best for kids always, and that’s our main goal and focus,” she said.
“I've never seen teachers cover up for a bad teacher. We’re usually the first ones to say something if we see something wrong,” she said.
Salyers will serve a four-year term and her first meeting, which will be conducted virtually, is Sept. 2.
Deliberations are held behind closed doors but disciplinary decisions of the board are published in meeting minutes, which are posted on the board’s website.