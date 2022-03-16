featured top story
Boyd’s brightest shine at regional Governor’s Cup
- Emily Porter | The Daily Independent
SUMMIT Boyd County Middle School brought home hardware at the regional Governor’s Cup. They head to the state Governor’s Cup next weekend.
The academic team grabbed the first place spot in the region for the second time in seven years. Boyd County broke a Russell dominant streak in 2020 with a win. Ashland followed with the title in 2021. Boyd County reclaimed the title this year.
The three schools are nearly always the top teams in the region and they make up one district, which is the predecessor competition to regionals. Boyd’s championship title is the second in school history with both occurring in the last three years.
“It’s a great time for the academic program out in Boyd County, and it’s because of kids like this, it’s because of kids like Elle and Colton,” said Andy Lyon, BCMS academic team coach.
Elle Caldwell and Colton Thompson are two eighth-graders on the team who have been a part of both championship teams. When the Boyd County team headed to districts, they and their teammates were very aware of the stiff competition they would face. It is nothing new and they welcome it.
Lyon said they compete in one of the toughest districts with Russell and Ashland Middle Schools. They then face additional tough competition at regionals with the likes of West Carter, Rowan County and McKell, who have been near the top in the last few years. Lyon said they want to be the best, so they have to compete against the best.
“They are just as competitive if not more so than the students who play sports,” said Lyon. “And as someone who played sports and did academic team … they call it a team for a reason, you learn the same skills. It’s just in a different setting.”
That competitive nature took them from third in their district — off first by seven points — to winning the district by a seven point margin. Lyon said he saw the results, and knew they were not out of the game.
“We could flip this, we can do this in two weeks,” he recalled. The team just needed to be “a bit more polished.”
They were confident, but in such a competitive region, nothing is a guarantee. Many things went wrong for the students on the road to their championships. An incorrect test administered at districts caused students to take an additional 50 question test, a fire alarm mid-competition at regionals and delayed competition caused serious fatigue. The students were competing for the region title on weeknights rather than on the weekend, having to compete following the school day.
They overcame it all and claimed their title.
“I screamed, I can remember screaming and I jumped up and hugged the girl beside me because I was so excited,” said Caldwell.
“I sat there in shock for a few seconds before standing up for the award,” said Thompson.
Boyd County is one of the many high quality academic teams in the area.
“It’s just another example that Kentucky, especially Eastern Kentucky, is filled with very intelligent, very hardworking students,” said Lyon.
Eastern Kentucky’s best and brightest will head to state this weekend to prove they have what it takes to be among the best.
Caldwell’s competitive drive to beat some of the historically best teams pushes her. The craziness of adapting competition to virtual formats has opened up the opportunity to compete against schools they otherwise wouldn’t be able to due to drive times.
The team played South Laurel Middle School in preparation meets.
“We got our butts beat,” said Lyon.
They will meet again at state.
“I want to beat them so bad,” said Caldwell.
She speaks with kindness and respect, but there’s a competitive fire fueling her.
Respecting their opponents is part of the expectation, but that doesn’t mean they willingly go down without a fight. The members of the team give their best. Thompson said their strength is their bond built by the amount of time they spend together.
When Caldwell was competing at the regional meet, of course she wanted to win, but the most important thing was giving her all no matter the outcome.
“I definitely wanted to place and I wanted to go showcase my abilities,” said Caldwell. “But honestly, at the end of the day, we did the best we could and we all know our stuff really well. So even if we hadn’t become the region champions, I was proud of my team, because they all worked hard and we all studied. So, either way, I was gonna be proud.”
There is a pride that comes with being a Wildcat, there is also support. Lyon said teachers and administrators have been incredible supports to the team. From allowing the students time during the school day to study for academic team to showing up for competition.
Lyons said Principal Shawn Thornbury came in early in the morning for competitions to help set up and stayed until competition wrapped up late in the evening.
The team wanted to show off the school that has been so supportive of their efforts.
“I just want to do well to showcase my school because I feel like I’m representing Boyd County and I have to showcase that we’re a good school,” said Caldwell.
“It’s good knowing that people all throughout the school are supporting us as a team,” said Thompson.
The students said they felt that support as they worked through the competition and when they came to school the next day as newly crowned champions.
“My friends were ecstatic,” said Caldwell, who added her friends are supportive and excited for her and the team as they head to state.
“A lot of my teachers are proud of the work the team’s put in,” said Thompson.
The school creates an environment that is supportive, but the environment of the team helps them excel. They work to bring home “hardware” as Thompson called it. Lyon said doing so is nice, “but it’s about the atmosphere as well and creating that environment that’s competitive but also we want to try to be supportive and look forward to getting to work.”
It’s not just about the competition and results at state this weekend. These two middle schoolers have never competed at state in-person due to the pandemic. They will be able to experience the competition as it is intended. They’ll not only play against the top teams, but be able to mingle and learn from one another.
The most exciting thing for Thompson as he heads to state is “to compete against people who have also made it to state.”
For Caldwell, “probably getting to see everybody who does the same subject as me and picking up pieces that they know and trying to add it to what I know that way I can be the best I can be,” she said.
Lyons explained that just like in athletics, academic teams want to be the best. To do so means competing against and beating the best. They strive to make their fiercest competition internal competition.
The amount of knowledge the students possess is remarkable. Caldwell shared the list of topics and types of knowledge she is tested on. She has been learning about 30 artists for the year. She knows the elements of and the artists in theater, dance, pop culture, musicians, composers, musicals and art.
Thompson knows a great amount of history, political systems and figures. He learns about the various of heads of state, knows who the important leaders are and their impact.
He added language arts to his repertoire and made it through to state in his first year in the subject, said Lyon.
Each student has their strengths and they work to build on not only their strengths, but their weaknesses. Lyon said students on the team have worked to add math. Advice was given to him as a coach to have as many students doing math as possible. He said there is one student in particular that took that challenge on without being asked.
Lyons said the expectation is to help train those who will follow them. The older students help impart their knowledge to the younger students. It helps the program “not miss a beat,” said the coach.
Caldwell enjoys imparting knowledge and she and Thompson hope they can watch their younger team members continue the success as they themselve head off to the high school. The eighth-graders have been teammates with the current freshmen and sophomores on the team. They look forward to building on their knowledge. Thompson said the older students have been some of his biggest competition.
The still have their eyes on the prize at state, but they’ve already set goals for their freshman year.
“Another region title, just in high school,” said Caldwell.
Full results from the
Governor’s Cup Region 17:
Overall Results:
1. Boyd County Middle School - 35.5 point
2. Russell Middle School - 28.5 points
3. Ashland Middle School - 16.5 points
4. Rowan County Middle School - 15.5 points
5. Fallsburg Elementary Schools - 8 points
6. West Carter Middle School - 7 points
7. Wurtland Middle School - 6 points
8. Louisa Middle School - 3 points
9. Raceland-Worthington Middle Schools - 2 points
9. The Millard School - 2 points
Quick Recall:
1. Boyd County Middle School
2. Russell Middle School
3. Rowan County Middle School
4. Louisa Middle School
Others who competed in quick recall were Raceland-Worthington Middle School, West Carter Middle School, Fallsburg Elementary and McKell Middle School.
Future Problem Solving:
1. Fallsburg Elementary
2. West Carter Middle School
3. Ashland Middle School
4. Russell Middle School
Others who competed in future problem solving were Wurtland Middle School, Rowan County Middle School and Blaine Elementary.
Mathematics:
1. Ryan Yang, Rowan County Middle School
2. Miguel Pangan, Russell Middle School
3. Rileigh Cobern, Boyd County Middle School
4. Myra Jindal, Russell Middle School
5. Eleanor Caudill, Ashland Middle School
Science:
1. Justin Jiang, Russell Middle School
2. Michael Brickey, Boyd County Middle School
3. Caleb Allen, Rowan County Middle School
4. Tabor Tackett, West Carter Middle School
5. Alex DeSario, Louisa Middle School
Social Studies:
1. Carter Gray, Boyd County Middle School
2. Owen Nickel, Wurtland Middle School & Colton Thompson, Boyd County Middle School
4. Brendyn Pope, The Millard School
5. Chase Holbrook, Russell Middle School
Language Arts:
1. Ahya Farhat, Russell Middle School
2. Caroline Yates, Ashland Middle School
3. Colton Thompson, Boyd County Middle School
4. Michael Brickey, Boyd County Middle School
5. Reagan Hayes, Ashland, Middle School
Arts & Humanities:
1. Caroline Yates, Ashland Middle School
2. Elle Caldwell, Boyd County Middle School
3. Mia Bradenburg, Boyd County Middle School
4. Mia Stephenson, Raceland-Worthington Middle School
5. Ava Carver, Rowan County Middle School & Brady Hajjar, Russell Middle School
Composition
1. Yasmeen Farhat, Russell Middle School
2. Hattie Litton, Rowan County Middle School
3. Marley Walter, Ashland Middle School & Alexis Bowling, Wurtland Middle School
5. Rileigh Shannon, Louisa Middle School
