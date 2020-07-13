Despite temperatures subsiding over the weekend, folks flooded local jails in Boyd and Rowan counties over the weekend.
Five suspects in Boyd will have articles of their own due to the egregious nature of the charges against them.
Carter, Greenup and Big Sandy Regional showed relatively few lock ups, per the online jail records. Anyone jailed over the weekend is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were jailed over the weekend:
Boyd County
Detention Center
• Cory Moore, 33, of Ashland was booked Friday on a first-degree possession of methamphetamine charge. Moore also had an outstanding bench warrant, according to the records.
• Austin Sweathomas, 19, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Austin Sharp, 24, of Greenup, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• James Stegall, 36, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant and a contempt of court charge.
• Crystal Settles, 50, of no fixed address, was booked Saturday on a fugitive warrant.
• Leck Riffe, 23, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on three bench warrants.
• Mark Riffe, 36, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
• Joshua Mills, 26, of Argillite, was booked Sunday on a flagrant non-support charge.
• Anthony Sanders, 35, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on a public intoxication charge, a first-degree possession of heroin charge (first offense) and a possession of drug paraphernalia charge.
Big Sandy Regional
Detention Center
• Brian Perkins, 36, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of cocaine (first offense), third-degree possession of an unspecified substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Magoffin County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Christopher Caldwell, 29, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree evasion, fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree strangulation, resisting arrest and menacing. The Magoffin County Sheriff's Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Christopher D. Hall, 35, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Paintsville Police Department is the arresting agency listed.
• Gregory Gibson, 41, of no fixed address, was booked Saturday on a second-degree strangulation charge. The Paintsville Police Department is the arresting agency listed.
• Justin Fitzpatrick, 29, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree criminal trespassing and fourth-degree assault. The Louisa Police Department is the arresting agency listed.
• Michael Farley, 42, of Inez, was booked Sunday on charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest, first-degree disorderly conduct and fourth-degree assault. Farely also had a bench warrant, according to jail records. The arresting agency listed is the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.
Carter County
Detention Center
• David Kimmel, 34, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on a public intoxication charge and a bench warrant.
Greenup County
Detention Center
• Freddie Wireman, 49, of Greenup, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Pricilla Skidmore, 25, of Garrison, was booked Sunday on a contempt of court charge.
• Brian Clark, 38, of Garrison, was booked Sunday on two contempt of court charges and a probation violation.
Rowan County
Detention Center
• Mario Convenuto, 20, of Louisville, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree evasion, second-degree evasion, first-offense DUI and resisting arrest. The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Colin Estep, 27, of Morehead, was booked Friday on seven traffic violations related to 2017 case, according to jail records. The Morehead Police Department is the arresting agency listed.
• Paul Felker, 41, of Means, was booked Friday on charges of third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy and use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor. Kentucky State Police Post 8 is the arresting agency listed.
• Benjamin Swiger, 24, of West Liberty, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine less than 2 grams (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia. The West Liberty Police Department is arresting agency listed.
• Sharon Suttles, 44, of no fixed address, was booked Sunday on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication. The Bath County Sheriff's Office is the arresting agency listed.
• Jamie George, 37, of Sharpsburg, was booked Sunday on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening. Kentucky State Police Post 8 is the arresting agency listed.
• Meagan Bryant, 27, of Flemingsburg, was booked Sunday on two counts of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree possession of drug paraphernalia. The Morehead Police Department is the arresting agency listed.
• Jared Dickerson, 32, of Sandy Hook, was booked Sunday on charges of fourth-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree animal cruelty. Kentucky State Police Post 8 is the arresting agency listed.
• Jerry Maschino, 57, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a third-degree terroristic threatening charge. The Morehead Police Department is the arresting agency listed.
• Trevor Crouch, 25, of Owingsville, was booked Sunday on charges of fourth-degree assault, first-degree evasion, first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first- offense) and a traffic violation. The Bath County Sheriff’s Office is the arresting agency listed.
(606) 326-2653 |