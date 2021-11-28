ASHLAND Boyd County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the ballroom of the Bellefonte Country Club.
Before lunch is served, entertainment will be provided by The Qualitones barbershop quartet’s rendition of traditional and some not-so-traditional Christmas music.
Tim Abrams, director of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association, will be guest speaker.
Cost of the meal will be $25. Members are asked to bring socks for adults and children to donate to The Dressing Room. Reservations must be made today for the kitchen to prepare for the number. To make reservations, email rlfraley@roadrunner.com or call Jean at (606) 922-6702 or Jacqui at 939-5069.