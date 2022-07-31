Hope Harris, daughter of Pastors Steve and Missy Harris of Wildwood Church of God, is the deserving recipient of the Boyd County Republican Women’s Club 13th annual scholarship award.
Harris had an outstanding academic record at Ashland Blazer High School, graduating with a 4.0 GPA, and plans on continuing her education at Morehead State University where she plans on pursuing a career in nursing. She was a member of the Spanish Club, Pep Club, Beta Club and the National Honor Society. She was a student body representative all four years while she attended Blazer.
Harris was part of the volleyball, track and cross country teams. She plans on continuing with track while she is at Morehead State. The Republican Women’s Club awarded Harris a $1,500 scholarship to help with her educational pursuits based on her academic prowess, her moral character and her patriotic values.