The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced an additional eight cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday.
Four females, ages 98, 70, 44 and 27, and four males, ages 76, 53, 43 and 20, are each in home isolation. The county’s tally stands at 234, including 70 for the month of August. There have been 203 recoveries and four deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. According to Chris Crum, the county’s health director, all are non-hospitalized cases and none are travel-related.
Three males, ages 51, 37 and 19, and three females, ages 84, 42 and 19, tested positive. There have been 197 positive cases in Greenup County, including 154 recoveries and three deaths. There are 40 active cases in the county.
As of Friday afternoon, the Carter County Health Department had reported 116 total cases, including 107 recoveries and three deaths. Six are active — all in home isolation.