The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced seven additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.
Of 391 total cases in Boyd County, 101 are active.
The latest cases involve six patients in home isolation and one in hospital isolation. An 80-year-old female is hospitalized.
In home isolation are four females, ages 66, 77, 68 and 87, and two males, ages 32 and 68.
There have been 284 recoveries and six deaths in Boyd County.
Carter County’s health department issued a report late Wednesday. It listed no new cases.
Greenup County’s health department had not released a report as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.