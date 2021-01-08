The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 63 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
Thirty-five females, ranging from ages 4 to 80, and 28 males, ages 2 months to 83 years, have tested positive and are in respective home isolation. Two of those cases are connected to the Boyd County Detention Center.
Three cases listed on Wednesday’s report, as it turns out, involve patients residing in other counties, so the number has been transferred and deducted from the Boyd County cumulative case count, which stands at 3,517. There have been 1,953 recoveries and 46 COVID-positive deaths.
Greenup County’s health department announced 23 more cases on Friday, pushing the tally to 2,667 — 2,057 have recovered and 26 have died after having tested positive for the coronavirus. The new cases involve county residents from ages 1 to 87.
Carter County’s health department had not issued a report as of 6:30 p.m. Friday.