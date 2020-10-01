Covid

Testing for presence of coronavirus. Tube containing a swab testing for COVID-19.

 Stock

The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported another COVID-related death and 13 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The death is the 11th in the county. A 68-year-old male passed away after having tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

All 13 most recent patients are each in home isolation.

The latest cases involve six females, ages 9 months, 74, 72, 97, 64 and 100, and seven males, ages 80, 79, 20, 77, 11 and 68.

Boyd County’s tally eclipsed 500. The count stands at 508, including 114 active cases.

Tags

Recommended for you