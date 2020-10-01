The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported another COVID-related death and 13 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The death is the 11th in the county. A 68-year-old male passed away after having tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
All 13 most recent patients are each in home isolation.
The latest cases involve six females, ages 9 months, 74, 72, 97, 64 and 100, and seven males, ages 80, 79, 20, 77, 11 and 68.
Boyd County’s tally eclipsed 500. The count stands at 508, including 114 active cases.