The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced an additional 11 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Ages of the most recent patients range from 10 to 68.
A 68-year-old male is in hospital isolation.
Ten are in respective home isolation — five females, ages 26, 33, 37, 52 and 59, and five males, ages 10, 11, 39, 50 and 67.
Greenup County’s health department reported six new cases. Many of the county’s most recent cases involve Oakmont Manor residents and staff members.
Carter County’s health department announced two new positive cases, pushing the county’s tally to 127.