The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported the county’s 10th COVID-related death and five new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.
A 63-year-old female has died after having tested positive for COVID-19.
The most recent patients are three males, ages 71, 59 and 28, and two females, ages 68 and 71, four of whom are in home isolation. The 71-year-old male is in hospital isolation.
Boyd County’s tally stands at 495, including 111 active cases.
The Greenup County Health Department announced six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 441.
There are 150 active cases in the county. The newest cases involve three females, ages 35, 71 and 29, and three males, ages 72, 60 and 4.
Carter County’s health department reported four new cases on Tuesday. The total was at 195 prior to Wednesday’s late report.