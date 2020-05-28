SUMMIT The Boyd County Sheriff's Office seized drugs and a gun after executing a search warrant Wednesday at the U.S. 60 Knights Inn, according to court records.
Christopher E. Prince, 39, of Ashland, was arrested in connection with the search. He was booked Boyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in marijuana less than 8 ounces (first offense), possession of a pistol by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
As of Thursday afternoon, Prince was held on a $10,000 bond.
A criminal citation states deputies carried out the search at a room in the Knights Inn around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Upon the search, deputies found a little more than 2 ounces of weed — it goes for around $2,000 a pound these days, according to Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods — a little bit of methamphetamine and a loaded 9 mm pistol, a criminal citation states.
Scales, sniffing straws and multiple plastic baggies were also recovered, the citation states.
