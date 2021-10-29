Boyd County leads the way in offering advanced courses for students. Advanced Placement (AP) and Dual Credit Course statistics were released as a part of the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) recently released data through its school report card system.
Advanced Placement courses are college-level courses in which the “students take an end-of-course exam and based on their numerical score, may be awarded college credit for the course,” according to the Kentucky Department of Education. Not all students who enroll or complete the course take the exam.
“Senate Bill 1 states that school report cards will report the Advance Placement courses offered, the number of students enrolled, completing and taking the examination for each score, and the percentage of examinees receiving a score of three (3) or better,” states the KDE website.
Dual Credit Courses allow students to earn high school and college credit simultaneously, according to KDE. The courses may be taught either on the high school or college campus, but is always in conjunction with a college or university.
Boyd County offers a total of 27 advanced courses, 16 AP and 11 Dual Credit, which has the district offering the highest number of all types of advanced courses.
Below is the full breakdown of advanced courses:
Boyd County — 16 AP, 11 Dual Credit, 27 total
Russell — 13 AP, 10 Dual Credit, 23 total
Ashland — 13 AP, 8 Dual Credit, 21 total
Lawrence County — 3 AP, 10 Dual Credit, 13 total
Carter County — 4 AP, 8 Dual Credit, 12 total; East — 3 AP, 8 Dual Credit, 11 total; West — 2 AP, 6 Dual Credit, 8 total
Elliott — 5 AP, 4 Dual Credit, 9 total
Lewis County — 0 AP, 9 Dual Credit, 9 total
Greenup County— 1 AP, 7 Dual Credit, 8 total
Raceland-Worthington — 0 AP, 6 Dual Credit, 6 total
Fairview — 0 AP, 5 Dual Credit, 5 total
The most commonly offered Advanced Placement Courses are Language and Composition and U.S. History, offered by six districts. Biology and Calculus AB are offered by four districts and Chemistry, Environmental Science and Statistics are offered by three districts. Fourteen other AP courses are offered by one to two districts. Those courses include Computer Science, Music Theory, Physics, Studio Art and European History.
The most commonly offered Dual Credit Courses are Social and Behavioral Science, Quantitative Reasoning, Written Communication and Health Science with eight districts each. Oral Communication is offered in seven districts, Industrial Science is offered in six and Business Education is offered in five districts. Arts and Humanities, Math, Natural Science and World Language are offered in four districts. Eight other courses are offered in one to two districts. Those include Agricultural Education, Marketing Education, English and Language Arts, Science and Social Studies.
There are a total of 21 various AP courses and 19 different Dual Credit Courses administered in local districts.
The district with the highest percentage completion of Advanced Placement courses is Lawrence County with 99.1% as 110 out of 111 enrolled completed their courses. Two districts have unavailable data in the completion category, which are Greenup County and Lewis County. The districts’ enrollment data is available.
The full list:
Lawrence County — 110 completed, 111 enrolled, 99.10%
Elliott County — 44 completed, 45 enrolled, 97.78%
Boyd County — 366 completed, 376 enrolled, 97.34%
Ashland — 287 completed, 299 enrolled, 95.99%
Carter County — 303 completed, 317 enrolled, 95.58%; East — 224 completed, 236 enrolled, 94.92%; West — 79 completed, 81 enrolled, 97.53%
Russell — 285 completed, 331 enrolled, 86.10%
Lewis County — 68 enrolled
Greenup County — 6 enrolled
No AP offerings in Raceland-Worthington or Fairview.
AP Exam numbers are also available. The KDE shares data about how many course takers opt in to take the exam for college credit and how many receive the qualifying score to receive the credit.
Ashland — 67 exams, 34 qualifying scores, 50.75%
Greenup County — 6 exams, 3 qualifying scores, 50.00%
Russell — 212 exams, 85 qualifying scores, 40.09%
Boyd County — 224 exams, 66 qualifying scores, 29.46%
Elliott County — 17 exams, 5 qualifying scores, 29.41%
Lawrence County — 76 exams, 20 qualifying scores, 26.32%
Carter County — 183 exams, 26 qualifying scores, 14.21%; East — 173 exams, 26 qualifying scores, 15.03%; West — 10 exams, no data on qualifying scores is available. It is important to note that any number of qualifying scores would have an impact on the district’s number as a whole.
No data on exams and scores are available for Lewis County.
The highest percentage of completed Dual Credit Courses is in Raceland-Worthington with 98.51%. All but two districts, Russell and Boyd County have a completion rate over 90%. There are no completion numbers available for Elliott County.
The full breakdown:
Raceland-Worthington — 265 complete, 269 enrolled, 98.51%
Greenup County — 259 completed, 264 enrolled, 98.11%
Lewis County — 846 completed, 866 enrolled, 97.69%
Ashland — 452 completed, 466 enrolled, 97.00%
Lawrence County — 326 completed, 337 enrolled, 96.74%
Carter County — 657 completed, 691 enrolled, 95.08%; East — 458 completed, 476 enrolled, 96.22%; West — 199 completed, 215 enrolled, 92.56%
Fairview — 56 completed, 60 enrolled, 93.33%
Russell — 260 completed, 310 enrolled, 83.87%
Boyd County — 171 completed, 255 enrolled, 67.06%
Elliott County — 66 enrolled