The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, pushing this month’s case tally to 408.
All 17 new patients are in home isolation. Sunday’s cases involve nine females, ages 40, 27, 10, 72, 77, 48, 44, 55 and 51, and eight males, ages 26, 35, 14, 4, 2, 68 and 47.
There have been 1,166 cases in all in Boyd County, including 25 COVID-positive deaths and 658 recoveries.
The Greenup County Health Department announced seven cases on Sunday. Five females, ages 4, 49, 37, 37 and 50, and two males, ages 67 and 54, tested positive.
The health department has reported cases at South Shore Nursing, Recovery Works, Morning Pointe and Wurtland Nursing throughout the last couple months. There were zero new cases at any of those establishments on Sunday.
Carter County’s health department reported three new cases of the novel coronavirus late Saturday, its lowest total since Nov. 2. The health department has listed a total of 543 cases overall.