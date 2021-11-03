ASHLAND There is no Marvin Gardens or Boardwalk, and the tophat might have been replaced with flip-flops, but Key West Monopoly is still Monopoly.
The new Key West version exists, not because of a lifelong resident of Florida, but because of Boyd County native Casey Arnold.
Arnold, 36, moved to Key West 11 years ago. The 2004 Boyd County High School graduate and 2009 Morehead State University graduate had moved to Myrtle Beach after school. After visiting Key West, he said he “saw dollar signs everywhere,” so he moved there and worked as a server at Conch Republic Seafood Co., where he worked his way through the ranks to become director of events and marketing. He also owns Key West Scavenger Hunt, which arranges tours of the town using a scavenger-hunt-style format.
His latest venture, though, was to create a Monopoly game of the city. His love and understanding of Monopoly goes way back.
“My sister (Brandi Harris Bayes) and I played all the time,” he recalled. They are the children of Charlie Arnold and the late Missy Davis. “We lived on a dead-end road in Summit and we were the only kids on the street.” He said he always beat her at the game.
During a visit back home when COVID-19 was putting a damper on business, Arnold saw a University of Kentucky Monopoly game and thought it would be a good idea to make one using locations and symbols representative of Key West.
But creating a game board, tokens and cards is a small part of making such a game happen.
“I reached out to Hasbro and got approval,” he said. “I started pitching it to companies in Key West and it ended up being a really great project.”
Arnold said he dropped off the Syracuse Monopoly game, along with a bottle of hand sanitizer and gloves at various businesses and, later, met with business owners and managers via Zoom to explain his intent.
Licensing was expensive, Arnold said, but he said his experience in marketing, plus his reputation for hard work in the community, allowed him to make the contacts he needed to do the project the right way.
Quintessential city businesses are represented on the board, places like The Hemmingway Home and Museum.
“A 100-year-old family business is Boardwalk and Park Place,” Arnold said of Charley Toppino & Sons on Boardwalk and Monroe Concrete on Park Place.
“Green is houses, mansions and inns of Key West,” he explained. “Yellow is resorts. Red is real estate. Orange is restaurants, pink is event planning services and white and blue are attractions. Brown are the beneficiaries of the game. Railroads are the trolleys.”
Those beneficiaries include Reef Relief, Florida Keys SPCA and the Key West High School’s Fighting Conchs.
The bank is First State Bank of the Florida Keys, which was established in 1955 and the tokens — those metal pieces that represent players as they move around the board — also have a Keys identity and are sponsored the same way the squares on the board are. There is a conch shell, a flip-flop, a manatee and ...
“... A chicken — you might not know this, but there are chickens all over the place here,” he said.
One special token is Kermit of Kermit’s Key West Key Lime Pie. He is an icon of the region.
And there’s a lobster boat in honor of its owner, Harvey Watkins.
“As a gift, the owner of the restaurant I work at and myself, we split the sponsorship and make the token a gift to him,” Arnold said.
The backdrop of the board is the southernmost point of the continental United States, marked by a buoy anchored in concrete. Instead of a luxury tax, players must pay The Pool Man of Key West for his services.
Not represented in the game are bars and any other business that might not be child-friendly.
Arnold noted eveything connected to the game is made in America except the dice, which is made in China.
“It was very important for me to do due dilligence to the city and for the real Key West players to be on the game,” he said.
He has already received a shipment of 10,000 games and more than half were sold.
“They aren’t hard to sell. What was difficult was selling (sponsorships) during the shutdown,” he said, but he added he had a year to sell sponsorships and nearly accomplished the feat in four weeks.
He said he hopes to buy a house soon.
“My joke is I’m going to buy my first house with Monopoly money,” he said.
(606) 326-2661 |
To order Key West Monopoly, visit keywestmonopoly.com. Games retail for $50 at various locations in Key West.