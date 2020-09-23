SUMMIT Boyd County students who have opted for in-person classes may return earlier than anticipated if the board of education acts on Superintendent Bill Boblett’s recommendation.
Boblett on Tuesday suggested a return to in-person classes Oct. 12. That would be more than three weeks earlier than the district’s currently planned return date of Nov. 5, but two weeks later than the Sept. 28 return date that was recommended by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Boblett made the recommendation during a board meeting that was held via teleconference; the meeting was streamed on Youtube.
If the board approves the plan, in-person elementary students would attend five days per week, while middle-school and high-school students would be on an alternating schedule, he said.
That means half the students in each school would be in the building Mondays and Tuesdays and the other half would attend Thursdays and Fridays.
Each group would continue virtual learning the other days. Wednesdays would be non-traditional learning days for both groups. On days when students are not scheduled in the building, they would continue to be responsible for all classwork and virtual assignments, he said.
The alternating schedule would be necessary to adhere to social distancing and other COVID-19 safety practices.
The district is offering a virtual academy for students who prefer not to attend in person and that option would continue for the entire year, he said.
All safety practices will be in effect when students return, including masks for kindergarten through 12th grade, he said.
Boblett also recommended return to preschool Oct. 12. Masks would be recommended but not required for preschoolers.
The board did not vote on the change but will probably do so in about a week. Boblett said by then he can present a more detailed plan.
The district is struggling with a shortage of bus drivers and needs more to make the return plan work, Boblett said.
The district could not be ready to return on Sept. 28, as many districts are planning to do, Boblett said. Among other needs, he is looking to hire additional staffers.
Any plan the board adopts for reopening is subject to change because if county COVID-19 cases surge to 25 cases per 100,000 people daily, the state is requiring schools to close.
The Cabinet for Health and Family Services daily incidence rate chart for Tuesday showed Boyd County at 15 cases per 100,000 people.