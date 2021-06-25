ASHLAND Authorities are looking for a 32-year-old Boyd County man missing since March 7.
A release from the organization We Help the Missing, a non-profit comprised of private investigators who assist in finding missing people, stated that Edward “Eddie” Tate Jr.’s whereabouts are still unknown, more than three months later.
Tate, according to the release, is 5-foot-7 and weighs 130 pounds. He has dark brown hair and eyes. He has a tattoo on the side of his neck that reads “Tater.”
Tate was last seen near the intersection of U.S. 60 and Marsh Hill Drive in Ashland. He left his home in a white, two-door Chevy Cobalt with Kentucky registration reading BJK056 at around 9:30 a.m. on March 7, 2021.
He never returned.
While Tate hasn’t been seen since, the release states the car has possibly been sighted in the area of Kyova Mall.
He was last seen wearing jeans and a black shirt.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department at (606) 329-9911, private investigator John Mackey at (888) 511-0498, or the We Help the Missing tip line at (866) 660-4025.