The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 18 new cases of COVID-19 and two more COVID-positive deaths on Tuesday.
A 68-year-old male and a 64-year-old female died after having tested positive for the coronavirus.
Of the new cases, four are connected to Ashland Federal Correctional Institution.
The other 14 new patients are each in home isolation. Eleven females, ages 20, 24, 29, 30, 44, 45 49, 50, 52, 82 and 84, and three males, ages 17, 21 and 67, tested positive, bring the county’s tally to 2,418 — including 555 for the month of December (many of which are FCI Ashland and Boyd Jail cases).
There have been 1,117 recoveries and 33 COVID-positive deaths in Boyd.