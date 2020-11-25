ASHLAND The Boyd County Public Library is closing its doors to public access due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and in accordance with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s new restrictions, according to a release from the library.
While the facilities will be closed to patrons, curbside pickup and digital features will continue allowing patrons to access materials.
“This is the way we keep our patrons and our staff safe, which is the goal,” said Library Director Debbie Cosper. “Stay home, stay healthy and together we can beat this.”
Materials for curbside pickup can be requested through the website at www.thebookplace.org, by phone, by email or by Facebook Messenger. The newly designed website provides access to over a million digital titles in multiple formats: books, audiobooks, videos and magazines in addition to a large collection of databases and informational sites.
Curbside service and phone service will be available the following days and times:
Main Branch
• Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Catlettsburg Branch
• Wednesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The book drops at both locations will remain available 24/7.
Boyd County Public Library is the largest public library in eastern Kentucky with more than 40,000 patrons and locations in Ashland (1740 Central Ave.), Catlettsburg (2704 Louisa Street) and at the Kyova Mall as well as an online branch at www.thebookplace.org.