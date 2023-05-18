CANNONSBURG Gov. Andy Beshear and Eric Friedlander, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services’ secretary, recognized a local school club at the 27th annual Governor’s Service Awards.
They recognized volunteerism and service contributions across Kentucky during the ceremony, handing out awards to 10 individuals and nine groups. The ceremony was at Mellwood Art Center in Louisville earlier this week, marking the first time since 2019 that it was conducted in person.
The Boyd County High School Key Club received an award after creating the Key to Sweet Dreams Campaign. According to a press release from Frankfort, the project pairs each bed built during the Build-A-Bed event with the necessities to establish a good nighttime routine and ensure a good night’s rest.
Such rest is essential for a child’s social, behavioral and educational success.
The Boyd County High Key Club, which includes 68 members, partnered with a number of community organizations and credit unions, according to the release, and donations rolled in for a total of more than $26,000.
Children also received a new twin bed and mattress from other partner organizations, stated the release.
The project provided the means for 150 children to have a comfortable place to rest their head at night.
“These prestigious awards honor Kentucky individuals, national service members, groups, nonprofits and businesses for extraordinary service to their communities and the positive impact they are having on our commonwealth,” Beshear said. “Congratulations to the class of 2022 Governor’s Service Awards recipients. Thank you for your selfless work and service to the people of Kentucky.”
Serve Kentucky, a Cabinet for Health and Family Services agency, coordinates the annual awards.
Visit serve.ky.gov for more information about the Governor’s Service Awards, Kentucky’s AmeriCorps programs or volunteerism.