CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Judicial Center is reopening today for limited in-person hearings and issuance of driver’s licenses after all employees who came in contact with two coronavirus-diagnosed workers tested negative for COVID-19.
“I am grateful to Judge-Executive Eric Chaney, Emergency Management’s Tim England and Sheriff (Bobby Jack) Woods for their quick response and assistance with this situation,” said Judge George Davis. A deep clean was performed at the judicial center, old courthouse, PVA office, county attorney’s office and county clerk’s office.
According to Davis, Circuit Clerk Tracey Kelley is requesting that the public has patience with her office at this time. By the order of the Supreme Court, the office in the Camayo Arcade was closed and her office staff was required to be divided in half and alternate work weeks.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department has now reported a total of 67 coronavirus cases. The latest one is a 15-year-old female in home isolation. It is a travel-associated case. Forty-three Boyd County patients have recovered.
Greenup County reported its 28th positive case on Tuesday — a 25-year-old male is in home isolation. There are 14 active cases and 14 recoveries in Greenup County.