ASHLAND Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney threw down the gauntlet to the Ashland City Commission, asking for increased cooperation between the county and the city.
After being welcomed to “the largest city in your county” by Mayor Steve Gilmore, Chaney thanked the city for its cooperation in working on increasing tourism to the county, as well as for the longtime politician’s guidance in overseeing the county.
Chaney then issued a challenge for the commission — “to think outside of the box in how we work together.”
“At the end of the day, we are all Boyd Countians,” Chaney said. “If Ashland is successful, Boyd County and Catlettsburg are successful. If Boyd County is successful, Ashland and Catlettsburg are successful. If Catlettsburg is successful, Boyd County and Ashland are successful.”
Added Chaney: “We need to find ways to work together. We have built a foundation here, so we need to find ways to increase local cooperation.”
Gilmore acknowledged Chaney's challenge, stating, “you said these things from the heart.” He then assured the judge-executive incoming mayor Matt Perkins will be working with Boyd County in the future.
The mayor then spent roughly 10 to 20 minutes talking about the new Broadway Square, set to be christened today at noon.
“It's going to be a real gem in downtown,” Gilmore said. “If we can bring people downtown, we’ll get more business downtown. If there’s more business downtown, we will be able to keep our taxes and fees lowers in the community.”
The opening of the $1 million-plus square will include a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by food trucks and live music from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m Friday.
On Saturday, there will be food vendors and other entertainment from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Ashland City Commission also unanimously approved the following items:
• Awarding a bid for a $493,504 contract to American Suncraft Co. for internal painting and resurfacing of the water tank in Summit. The city commission also approved executing the contract on the first reading. City Manager Mike Graese said the water tower revitalization is way to extend it by decades — constructing an entirely new one would cost nearly $2 million. The money is coming from the municipal capital projects bond fund, which is pegged at $11.2 million.
• Awarding a bid to Southern Ohio Trenching and Excavating Inc. to the tune of $101,241 for sewer repairs. The commission also approved executing the contract on the first reading.
• Authorized a “Trick or Treat” drive-through event on Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. by the Parks and Recreation Department.
• Passed a first-reading accepting a litter removal grant from the state.
• Approved first reading of entering into interlocal agreements with the city of Greenup and Bellefonte for their respective police departments to have retain their police powers when coming into Ashland. Ashland Police will have the same powers, per the agreement. In the past, Chief Todd Kelley has said the interlocal agreements are due to the closure of Our of Lady Bellefonte. Officers in Greenup County now need to take DUI suspects and to King’s Daughters for blood draws.
(606) 326-2653 |