CATLETTSBURG Estimated FEMA damage to the county is $3.5 million in the wake of last month’s ice storms, Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said Tuesday.
The damage estimates are still rising and do not include state roads or streams, Chaney noted. The top executive for the county also noted 3,200 trees fell and blocked roadways during last month’s ordeal, at one point closing 75% of the county’s thoroughfares.
“Everyone stepped up in this crisis,” Chaney said. “We had volunteers stepping up, volunteer fire departments, the sheriff’s department, the roads department. The warming shelter was necessary and saved lives — we had 65 families staying there. This is what we’re about – neighbors helping neighbors.”
Chaney added, “I hope we never have to experience anything like this again.”
Debris pickup and drop at the roads department is underway — Chaney said there is an area set aside at the department for residents to drop off tree limbs and such that fell in their yards and drive during the storm. He also noted the county is picking up debris that came off state roads as well.
A point of concern Chaney brought up regarding the storm is Windstream — the telecommunications company responsible for land lines in the county — has not begun restoring phone lines.
“In southern Boyd, there is no cell service and now there’s no land lines or internet,” Chaney said. “We haven’t talked to them directly yet, but we will be working to put the pressure on them to get this restored.”
Commissioner Keith Watts said it was time to “entertain the idea of bringing in another company” to set up land line service.
Commissioner Larry Brown thanked the county employees, the volunteers and the utility workers from home and out-of-state who worked throughout the storm.
“This was a great effort on everybody’s part,” Brown said.
While news of the fallout from the “one-two-three punch” storms, as Chaney liked to call it, saw a good bit of conversation, it was what happened in executive session that piqued some interest.
At the top of the noon meeting, the fiscal court went into executive session — when the court came out of session, all three commissioners and the judge-executive voted to place $500,000 in escrow for an acquisition of real property within 120 days. If the property isn’t purchased in 120 days, then the money would be taken back out of escrow, Chaney said.
One commenter on the meeting’s live stream on Facebook expressed concern that the court didn’t delve into detail regarding the hefty chunk of coin. During the public comment section, Chaney said he couldn’t offer much more at this time.
“This is for economic development, that’s as transparent as I can be at this time,” Chaney said. “As more information develops, I will share that with the public.”
Here are some other actions taken by the court:
• Accepting a DARE car for the Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods said the car — a 1998 Pontiac Firebird — was gifted to the department by the Shepherdsville Police Department. So far, only $350 has been put into it for a starter motor and a battery, as well as the cost of gas to haul it back to Boyd. The top cop said he will use the car to promote DARE at parades and public events. The court voted unanimously in favor of it.
• The court voted unanimously to to accept a $5,000 donation from the Boyd County Farmer’s Federation to the sheriff’s department. The organization is donating $5,000 to each law enforcement agency in the county, said member Mike Dixon. Woods said he will be using the money to buy rifle racks for the deputies’ cruisers.
• Voted unanimously to accept $72,139.60 in excess fees from the county clerk’s office. Susan Campbell, the interim clerk last year, said there is still $5,000 worth of checks waiting to clear to be turned over to the court.
• Voted unanimously to accept an ambulance from King’s Daughter Medical Center.
The next meeting will be April 13.
