ASHLAND The Boyd County High School Jazz Band will provide sounds of the season with its Costume Concert, set for 7 p.m. Monday at the school’s auditorium.
John W. Johnson, director of bands at Boyd County High School, said it’s not the first time the band has had a costume concert.
“It’s a great way for us to open our concert season in a fun, relaxed atmosphere,” Johnson said. “The kids always enjoy putting on this particular concert.”
Perhaps that’s because they get to wear costumes.
“The kids are always very creative when they come up with their costume ideas,” Johnson said, but they must follow two rules. “You must be able to play your instrument and wear your costume at the same time and the costume must be school-appropriate.”
Audience members also may wear costumes, if they wish.
“The kids always get a kick out of seeing their directors dress up,” Johnson said. It’s always top-secret until right before the concert.”
Music will be a mixture of Halloween-appropriate tunes and others.
“Some of the charts might be considered spooky, with titles such as ‘Evil Ways’ and ‘The Black Cat,’ while other selections fall into the ‘we like it’ category,” he said.
In addition, the concert will include a performance by staff member Kenny Chaney and an arrangement by percussion director Wes Denkins.
“It should be an outstanding night of music making and fun,” he said.