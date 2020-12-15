CATLETTSBURG Boyd County Jailer Bill Hensley said, yes, the detention center was allowing COVID-negative inmates in the same cell as positive-testing inmates, but only in certain situations approved by the local health department.
Accusations and complaints have been flying around on social media and from families to the jail, Hensley said, but he assured that the jail staff is doing its best to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus amid a challenging time.
Overall, he said, there have been 193 positives and 143 negatives among employees and inmates in the latest round of testing.
New inmates are not placed into cells with positive-testing people. However, if a COVID-negative inmate was already in an area with a positive inmate, he or she has already been exposed and will stay put.
Hensley said this has been approved by the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department, with which he’s worked since Day 1 of the pandemic.
“I received a bunch of complaints about putting positive people in a room with negative people, but that’s not the case,” Hensley said. “I went in a cell and stood in there myself with 30 guys that had coronavirus and explained it to them. ... The inmates have been very understanding.
“Some in the cell were saying, hey, we’re negative,” Hensley said. “I explained to them, ‘You’re already in the cell with someone who has been positive.’ I talked to the health department, and we’re doing it correctly.”
Mass sanitization is still happening, he assured, using $700 machines and $1,200 ionizing guns.
Once everyone in a cell tests negative or it’s been 14 days since a positive test, it’s considered a clear cell, he said.
Hensley has been tested six times. Knock on wood, he hasn’t tested positive.
“I’ve been careful, and I’ve stayed out of my church,” Hensley said.
Masks are required when leaving a cell. In the cell, masks are encouraged, but Hensley can’t mandate them. The jail provides every new inmate with a mask upon arrival. Twice a week, inmates receive both a fresh mask and a razor.
Hensley said other measures have been put in place to help inmates during these strange times, but “there are a few negatives to being in jail.” After all, it is still jail.
Among those measures: waiving co-pays for doctor visits and prescriptions (normally $10 and $5, respectively), the ability to send a lengthy letter (three or four pages) to family members for only 25 cents and 30 minutes of Skype time with families.
There is also a quarantine cell for men and one for women designated for new inmates. They’re swabbed on the day they check in and swabbed again on Day 7. If the two results are negative, they’re placed into the general population.
Hensley said all the deputies carry a device that looks like an android phone. On it, they can track an inmate’s ID and it will indicate if that person has tested positive.
According to Hensley, Boyd County Detention Center is currently housing 286 inmates.
