The following people were booked in local jails over Halloween weekend:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Derek Castle, 41, of Ashland, was lodged Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property $1,000 or more but under $10,000 and fraudulent use of a credit card under $500 within a six-month period.
• Jesse A. Hernandez, 50, of Ashland, was jailed Friday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, DUI (suspended license), resisting arrest, failure to produce insurance card and no registration receipt.
• John W. Pennington, 35, of Ashland, was booked Friday on flagrant non-support.
• Lloyd W. Epps, 60, of Ashland, was jailed Friday on DUI, operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited and three traffic violations.
• Nicholas W. Best, 31, of Ashland, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
• Anthony L. Stapleton, 38, of Franklin Furnace, was booked Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property $1,000 or more but under $10,000.
• Lauren A Clester, of Raceland, was booked Sunday on a failure to appear.
• Larry M. Hall, Jr., 43, of Grayson, was jailed Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and theft by unlawful taking under $500.
• Matthew M. Manley, 28, of Owingsville, was lodged Sunday on DUI, possession of alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle, failure to or improper signal and six additional traffic violations.
• Tyler D. Akers, 30, was booked Sunday on failure to appear.
Big Sandy Regional
• Jeff L. Edwardson, 59, of West Van Lear, was jailed Friday as a fugitive.
• William L. Owens, 30, of St. Louis, Missouri, was booked Friday on a fugitive from another state warrant.
• Brian C. Perkins, 37, of Salyersville, was jailed Friday on two counts of contempt of court.
• Earl D. Collins, 41, of Hazard, as lodged Friday on first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, menacing and public intoxication.
• Daniel R. Clark, 45, of Wittensville, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, persistent felony offender I and a parole violation warrant.
• Edgar L. Castle, 54, of Sitka, was jailed Friday on possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and four counts of first-degree, second or greater offense trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Joseph Atkins, 30, of Ashland, was lodged Friday on first-degree fleeing or evading police by motor vehicle, speeding 26 mph or greater above speed limit, reckless driving, DUI, five additional traffic violations and two counts of failure to appear.
• Antonia S. Vance, 25, of Harold, was jailed Friday on permitting operating of motor vehicle with improper registration, owner permit another to operate motor vehicle without required insurance, public intoxication of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear.
• Douglas A. Thompson, 41, of Warfield, was lodged Friday on a bench warrant for court.
• Vanesha M. Butcher, 41, of Van Lear, was booked Friday on endangering the welfare of a minor, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, public intoxication of a controlled substance and driving on DUI suspended license.
• Chanda Collier, 22, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on five bench warrants for court.
• Nathaniel Sparks, 23, of Salyersville, was lodged Saturday on two counts of failure to appear.
• Byron A. Davis, 19, of Van Lear, was jailed Sunday on menacing, alcohol intoxication in a public place and giving officer false identifying information.
• Ronald J. Jude, 39, of Inez, was booked Sunday on resisting arrest, public intoxication of a controlled substance and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Kayla R. Jones, 33, of Wittensville, was jailed Sunday on first-degree, first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance, two counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and single counts of buy or possess drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
• Christopher M. Kestner, 47, of East Point, was booked Sunday on a parole violation warrant.
Carter County
• Aaron Perkins, 41, of Sandy Hook, was booked Friday on interfering with communications.
• Andrew Nunn, 22, of Olive Hill, was jailed Friday on failure to appear and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury.
• George Savage, 49, of Grayson, was lodged Sunday on a parole violation warrant.
• Sancha Ferrell, 37, of Morehead, was jailed Sunday on failure to appear.
Greenup County
• Travis J. Stephens, II, 39, of Grayson, was jailed Friday on a violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
• Earl R. Jenkins, 25, of Greenup, was lodged Friday on failure to appear.
• Dustin D. Cornett, 30, of Ezel, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and a probation violation for felony offense.
• Elisha D. Brown, 37, of Portsmouth, was jailed Friday on two fugitive from another state warrants.
• Jennifer E. Shumate, 41, of Greenup, was booked Friday on second-degree burglary.