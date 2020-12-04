The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported a single-day-most 218 new COVID-19 cases, many of which are connected to the Boyd County Detention Center.
After four staff members had tested positive earlier last weekend, widespread testing took place inside the jail. As a result, 139 cases on Friday’s report are jail cases. Another 28 were from Ashland Federal Correction Institute, which leaves 51 general-public positive tests.
Jailer Bill Hensley said he and his staff have worked diligently throughout the pandemic in order to thwart the entry and spread of the coronavirus. He said he was “disappointed that it found its way in.”
While the health department did not provide a staff-inmate breakdown of cases, Hensley said the vast majority are inmates. In all, the jail houses 300 inmates. The infected inmates are in quarantine. Many of them have either exhibited no symptoms or mild symptoms.
Hensley said the jail is still bringing in new inmates. The staff will placed new inmates in cells that have not been occupied by COVID-infected patients.
The health department listed two more COVID-positive deaths involving Boyd County residents. A 72-year-old male and a 61-year-old female have died after having tested positive. The COVID-positive death toll is now 31 in Boyd County.
Of the 51 general-public cases announced Friday, one — a 34-year-old female — is in hospital isolation. The youngest patient is a 1-month-old male. The oldest new patient is an 81-year-old male.
There have been 2,219 total cases in Boyd County, including 1,053 recoveries.