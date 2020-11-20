CATLETTSBURG An Ohio man got himself an extended-stay package in Kentucky when police said he checked into an Ashland hotel with the intent of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
Aaron W. Abbott, 39, of Lancaster, is accused of making the two-hour trek from the city near Columbus after engaging in a month-long conversation with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, according to court records.
When Abbott arrived in town on Wednesday, Ashland Police said he was looking for a hotel room to have sex with the minor.
Police apprehended him as he was leaving one hotel to head to another in the area of 29th Street and Winchester Avenue, according to an arrest citation.
Abbott was arrested and taken to APD for processing before checking into his room at the Boyd County Detention Center, records show.
Authorities charged him with prohibited use of an electronic device in order to procure a minor to commit a sexual offense.
He is currently staying at the felonious bed and breakfast on a $5,000 bond.
