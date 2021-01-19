Bookings were booming in Boyd and slightly revved up in Rowan, according to jail records.
In Carter, the cell doors weren’t clinking too often at the county can. The Big Sandy wasn’t busy and bustling, either, at least compared to a typical weekend. And in Greenup County, the gross lock-ups weren’t great in number.
All alliteration aside, anyone named in the lock-ups should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following people were shown as locked up in northeastern Kentucky.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Danny M. McKenzie, 41, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
• Laura L. Davis, 29, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Dennis R. Greathouse, 59, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a first-offense DUI.
• John M. Kouns, 42, of Greenup, was booked Saturday on a first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense) charge.
• Lakin L. Glore, 26, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant and charges of first-degree possession of meth (first offense) and three traffic violations.
• Elvis Rister, 45, of Garrison, was booked Sunday on charges of illegal possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree possession of a controlled substance. Jail records also show Rister had a fugitive warrant.
Big Sandy
• William W. Chaffins, 32, of Louisa, was booked Friday on charges of third-degree terroristic threatening, public intoxication and menacing.
• Alvin C. Ratliff Jr., 37, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on two probation violations and two bench warrants.
Carter County
• Johnny E. Oliver, 49, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
Greenup County
• Cody D. Gollihue, 25, of Westwood, was booked Sunday on two bench warrants.
Rowan County
• Rebecca Hunt, 29, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree criminal trespass and first-degree promotion of contraband.
• Levi Lewis, 29, of Morehead, was booked Friday on a charge of providing false information to police, as well as two felony indictments.
• Roger Ratliff, 46, of West Liberty, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense DUI, driving on a suspended or revoked license, driving without car insurance and driving without registration tags.
• Emmit Payton, 32, of West Liberty, was booked Saturday in connection with a 2018 circuit court case charging him with first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense) and two traffic violations.
• James J. Brown, 32, of Clearfield, was booked Saturday on charges of public intoxication and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense).
• Gary Clark, 60, of Cannel City, was booked Sunday on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and menacing.
