Boyd County issued a Declaration of Emergency on Wednesday in a special meeting of the Boyd County Fiscal Court.
Following relentless winter storms and heavy rain that resulted in extensive damage and flooding, it’s time for immediate clean-up.
County commissioners voted to authorize Judge-Executive Eric Chaney to move forward with a short-term contract to get clean-up started right away. The contract’s duration is seven days.
ER Assist, which specializes in recovery from disasters, will be stationed in the conference room at the county roads department.
“This disaster is so broad, we need to be able to manage everything, every ounce and piece of debris. This company will help us do so,” Chaney said.
Chaney said the county has scales and a burn pit set up and ready to go at the roads department.
“Citizens will have a separate drop-off location,” Chaney said. “It will be rolling Monday morning.”
The emergency contract will come from Chaney, and requests for proposals will be accepted for seven days.
The county will hire a general contractor that specializes in disaster recovery, and will sub-contract to local contractors to do a lot of the work, Chaney said.
“There’s a real opportunity for local employment,” said Tim England, Director of Emergency Management in Boyd County. “They start with local as long as they meet the criteria, as far as FEMA goes. Once they get those in place, they’ll be bringing in supplemental crews.”
England said damage assessment has already happened, so hardest-hit areas are already highlighted.
Chaney said he’s been exceptionally impressed over the last few weeks as the county’s citizens have tackled adversity.
“I’m very proud to be part of Boyd County, very proud to be part of this team; and when I say team, I mean every single citizen in the county,” Chaney said. “Unbelievable teamwork, unbelievable effort. There was no city line, there was no county line. There was no fire department line, there was no police department line. It was just Boyd County. That’s what happened the past three weeks. What’s happened is lives have been saved. That’s what it takes … putting down the differences with each other, and one step at a time, moving forward.”
