CATLETTSBURG Members of a Boyd County grand jury were busy this week issuing out a pretty good stack of indictments, mainly related to unpaid child support.
Remember, grand juries are made up of randomly selected community members and allow Boyd Countians an opportunity to perform their civic duty.
Grand juries also aid the court in deciding if there's enough evidence or probable cause in a case to pursue a trial.
After a person is indicted on charges from the grand jury, they will then head on to the arraignment process.
The people below are still presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Among this week's indictments was a suspect accused of burglarizing an off-duty police officer's house.
• Ronald W. Denny, 42, of Ashland, was indicted by the grand jury Tuesday on charges of second-degree burglary, public intoxication and simple possession methamphetamine stemming from an incident on Aug 3.
Last month it was reported that Denny popped into the back door of the officer's home on Hager Street, peeked into parked vehicles and then decided to lounge on a neighbor's hammock, according to court documents.
Records show Denny was found with an empty baggie and the officer reports he later found meth in the back seat of the cruiser where Denny was sitting.
• Jeremy L. Smith, 41, of Huntington, was also indicted on a class D felony charge of first-degree wanton endangerment. His cash only bond was set at $50,000.
• Stephen Holloway, 30, of Ashland, was indicted by the grand jury on three felonies: second-degree domestic violence assault, second-degree strangulation and first-degree unlawful imprisonment. Holloway's bond was set at $50,000.
• Donald McKinney, 56, was indicted on charges of first-degree disorderly conduct, first-degree evading police on foot and resisting arrest.
• Roy G. Bentley, 56, of Ironton, was indicted on a class D felony of tampering with physical evidence and a class C felony of first-degree trafficking methamphetamine.
Bentley was also given the charge of first-degree persistent felony offender as a sentence enhancer.
According to the indictment documents, Bentley has been previously convicted of receiving stolen property, second-degree burglary (three times), first-degree evading police, wanton endangerment and bail jumping.
• Mark A. Riffe, 38 was indicted by the grand jury on one count of simple possession of methamphetamine.
• Christina Chidester, 40, of Flatwoods was indicted on charges of second-degree evading police on foot, theft of identity (a class D felony) and resisting arrest.
The following people were indicted on a class D felony charge of flagrant nonsupport:
• Sara J. Barker, 32, of Ashland.
• Dennis R. Rigsby Jr., 42, of Catlettsburg.
• Tyler Kelly, 28, of Catlettsburg, was indicted twice by the grand jury. Both counts of flagrant nonsupport totaled out to over $10,000.
• Jeffrey Ingram, 39, of Catlettsburg.
• David L. Martin, 52, of Ashland.
• Jeffrey Jackson, 42, of Huntington.
• Justin Hartsook, 35, of Ashland.
• John G. Compton, 57, of Louisa.
