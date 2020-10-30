The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 11 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, moving the county’s tally to 750 — 199 are active cases.
The 11 new patients are each in home isolation. Six males, ages 19, 48, 50, 67, 70 and 68, and five females, ages 41, 71, 22, 65 and 3, tested positive.
A total of 527 Boyd Countians have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the health department.
Greenup County’s health department reported 40 new recoveries and nine additional cases on Friday. A 77-year-old female is hospitalized. Eight others — four females, ages 39, 43, 36 and 36, and four males, ages 48, 32, 67 and 72 — are in home isolation.
There are 105 active cases in Greenup County.
Carter County’s health department has reported 379 total cases, including 311 recoveries.