With two additional cases, Boyd County’s COVID-19 total count reached 69 on Wednesday.
Two females, ages 29 and 44, are in home isolation, respectively.
According to the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department, 43 Boyd County residents have recovered from the novel coronavirus. There have been three deaths.
Greenup County’s health department announced one more case on Wednesday — a 61-year-old female is in home isolation. There have been 29 confirmed positive cases in Greenup County, including 15 active. Fourteen have recovered.
The Carter County Health Department hasn’t submitted a report to The Daily Independent in nearly two weeks.