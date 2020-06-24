The Boyd County and Greenup County health departments reported a total of 14 additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.
There are eight newly reported cases in Boyd. The following are in home isolation and are associated with another positive case: a 60-year-old male and a 59-year-old female. A 79-year-old female is in hospital isolation.
The following Boyd patients have cases associated with travel: four males (ages 37, 60, 7 and 4) and a 52-year-old female.
The Ashland-Boyd Health Department has announced 63 total positive cases to date.
Six Greenup County people are in home isolation with COVID-19: four males (ages 35, 3, 54 and 74) and two females (71 and 6). Greenup County’s tally is at 27. That includes 13 active cases.