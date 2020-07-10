Together, Boyd County and Greenup County’s health departments have announced 10 new cases of COVID-19 over the past two days.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported a trio of cases on Friday — three females, ages 24, 36 and 46, are each in home isolation. It reported three on Thursday as well.
Greenup County reported three late Thursday and another one on Friday. A 26-year-old male, a 13-year-old male and two 11-year-old females are in respective home isolation.
In all, there have been 83 cases reported among Boyd County residents. Fifty-six have reached recovery. There have been three deaths. Greenup County has 14 active cases of the 42 total reported. Twenty-eight patients have recovered.
Carter County has had at least 26 cases of the novel coronavirus.