Boyd County Schools Superintendent Bill Boblett sent a letter to district families on Friday evening regarding plans going forward. Students who were participating in in-person instruction are now using NTI through at least Nov. 6.
Over the last week or so, three students tested positive for COVID-19 from two separate schools within the Boyd County system. Because of contact tracing, several more students and staff members were required to quarantine for 14 days. Because of the large amount of staff vacancies, and after consultation with the local health department, Boblett said the school had to make the move to virtual instruction.
“We anticipate students will return to school on Monday, Nov. 9,” Boblett wrote. Parents and guardians of students who need their assigned device or other items should contact the school district on Monday at (606) 928-4141.
All BCPS daycare facilities are closed as well, with the exception of the ACTC KinderCollege.
BCPS Food Service will resume the bus delivery schedule that was used previously to deliver meals to all students. Delivery will begin Monday.
Greenup County Schools Superintendent Traysea Moresea made a similar announcement on Friday after the Greenup County Health Department notified the school of several students and faculty members quarantined.
There have been two recent student cases within the school system.
Greenup County is also going to virtual learning starting Monday through at least Nov. 6.
Chromebooks were sent home with students on Friday.
Food service delivery will begin on Tuesday, following the previous schedule.
Contact the food service department at (606) 473-9810 with any questions.